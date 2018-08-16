Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $12.45 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 852.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 236,245 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Bank ETF comprises 2.3% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned 0.34% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $12,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBE. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 479.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $182,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $233,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $48.64 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $52.00.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

