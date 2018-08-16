Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW)

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,589,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,469,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731,627 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 3.9% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 21,448,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,022,000 after purchasing an additional 804,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,567,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,195,000 after purchasing an additional 68,160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 4.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,118,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,378,000 after purchasing an additional 434,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,373,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,261,000 after purchasing an additional 521,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 210,750 shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $12,529,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 539,885 shares of company stock worth $30,806,513 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 30.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “$54.22” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

