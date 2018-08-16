CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (CACI) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.98-9.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.55-4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.

NYSE:CACI opened at $180.35 on Thursday. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $183.85. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.26. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Noble Financial upgraded CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.25.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

