CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (CACI) Director Sells $16,281.00 in Stock

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) Director William S. Wallace sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $16,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,851.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE CACI traded up $9.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $183.85.

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $481,819,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,368,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 680.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 602,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,229,000 after buying an additional 525,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,951,000 after buying an additional 33,990 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,530,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

