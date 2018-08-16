Cabot Corp (CBT) Stake Increased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Cabot were worth $14,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Cabot by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 5,625.0% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 943.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $440,853.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $879,902.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,127 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,669.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,096 shares of company stock worth $5,890,115. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $62.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. Cabot Corp has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $68.63.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.59 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 17.41%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 16th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.48%.

CBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

