CA, Inc. (CA) Stake Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CA were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in CA during the 2nd quarter worth about $977,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CA by 8,409.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 94,107 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CA during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CA by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CA alerts:

In related news, insider Ayman Sayed sold 13,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $608,227.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,583.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Gregoire sold 86,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $3,101,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,076 shares of company stock worth $6,081,911 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised CA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CA from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CA opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. CA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $44.25.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. CA had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that CA, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. CA’s dividend payout ratio is 43.97%.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA).

Receive News & Ratings for CA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.