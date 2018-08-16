BSB Bancorp Inc (BLMT) Director Sells $19,986.00 in Stock

BSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BLMT) Director John W. Gahan III sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $19,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John W. Gahan III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BSB Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, July 9th, John W. Gahan III sold 600 shares of BSB Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $21,090.00.

On Monday, June 11th, John W. Gahan III sold 600 shares of BSB Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $20,100.00.

BLMT traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,986. The company has a market capitalization of $328.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. BSB Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

BSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter. BSB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.47%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded BSB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BSB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BSB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in BSB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BSB Bancorp by 18.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BSB Bancorp by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

BSB Bancorp Company Profile

BSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Belmont Savings Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to small businesses, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, and other customers in the United States. Its deposit products include relationship checking accounts for consumers and businesses, passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, interest on lawyer trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and regular checking accounts.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for BSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.