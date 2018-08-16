Brunswick (BC) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.01. 8,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,221. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.05). Brunswick had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

In other Brunswick news, Chairman Mark D. Schwabero sold 15,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $1,027,735.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,748,564.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Schwabero sold 16,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $1,033,287.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,216. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 1,186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

