Bruker Co. (BRKR) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 35.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 7.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 712,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BTIG Research set a $42.00 price target on Bruker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bruker from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.10 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 4.99%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

