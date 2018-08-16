Brokers Set Expectations for Uniqure NV’s Q3 2019 Earnings (QURE)

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Uniqure in a research report issued on Monday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 72.12% and a negative net margin of 677.98%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on QURE. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 target price on Uniqure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a report on Monday, April 30th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Uniqure in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.05. Uniqure has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Uniqure news, insider Steven Zelenkofske sold 23,929 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $888,723.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,270.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 409,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 3,972.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniqure during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

