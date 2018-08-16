Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2018 Earnings (CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 15th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the company will earn $11.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.83.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$131.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Eight Capital set a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$131.17.

TSE:CM opened at C$119.74 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$103.84 and a twelve month high of C$124.37.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 18.90%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 28th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 27th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.