Brokers Offer Predictions for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Andrews now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALNA. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $223.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 29.32, a quick ratio of 29.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 246.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

