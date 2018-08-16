Brokers Issue Forecasts for WPX Energy Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $26.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.74.

Shares of NYSE:WPX opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.92 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 30.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 267.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,070,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,264 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the first quarter worth $43,669,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 2,746.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,689,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,946 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 51.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,833,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,615 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter worth $35,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

