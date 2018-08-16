Brokerages Set Match Group Inc (MTCH) PT at $42.47

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Match Group from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $182,089.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $85,158,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $69,747,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,124 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 891,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,538,000 after acquiring an additional 747,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Match Group by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,392,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,945,000 after acquiring an additional 741,619 shares in the last quarter. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.49. 2,216,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,823. Match Group has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Match Group had a return on equity of 53.18% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $421.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

