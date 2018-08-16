Brokerages Set Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B (LGF.B) Target Price at $31.00

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B (NYSE:LGF.B) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Separately, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 247,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $6,165,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $878,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.41. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $34.41.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B (NYSE:LGF.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

About Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B

