Brokerages Set $5.30 Price Target for VOXX International Corp (VOXX)

Shares of VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $5.30 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned VOXX International an industry rank of 214 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

In other VOXX International news, Director Peter A. Lesser purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter worth about $1,965,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter worth about $727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 32.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 116,857 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,773,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOXX traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 35,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,557. VOXX International has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 million, a PE ratio of 180.00 and a beta of 0.49.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. VOXX International had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $100.86 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that VOXX International will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VOXX International (VOXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.