Brokerages Set $2.50 Price Target for On Track Innovations Ltd (OTIV)

On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $2.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given On Track Innovations an industry rank of 68 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded On Track Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on On Track Innovations in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded On Track Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in On Track Innovations stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 183,024 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.44% of On Track Innovations at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of On Track Innovations stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,578. On Track Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 million, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. equities analysts expect that On Track Innovations will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates through Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum segments. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

