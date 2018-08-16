Brokerages Expect Western Digital Corp (WDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) will announce sales of $5.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.15 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $5.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $20.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.92 billion to $22.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.98 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $20.35 billion to $21.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. BidaskClub lowered Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Western Digital from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Western Digital from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Srinivasan Sivaram sold 63,879 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $5,516,590.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,578,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry T. Denero sold 6,492 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $556,039.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,305.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,164 shares of company stock valued at $8,809,806 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 16,520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 10,140.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 437.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.73. The company had a trading volume of 97,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. Western Digital has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Western Digital announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to repurchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

