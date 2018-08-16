Brokerages Expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) to Post -$2.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.35) and the highest is ($2.24). Vail Resorts posted earnings per share of ($1.43) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.56.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,325. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $200.68 and a 52 week high of $292.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other news, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 8,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $2,443,946.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,383,552.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.10, for a total transaction of $606,870.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,189 shares of company stock worth $15,912,143. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 25.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth $906,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3,695.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,968,000 after acquiring an additional 184,540 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 105.7% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.