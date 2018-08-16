Brokerages Expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.42). Strongbridge Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 1,224.30% and a negative net margin of 624.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBBP shares. BidaskClub cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $14.00 target price on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of SBBP stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. 1,864,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.60. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

In other Strongbridge Biopharma news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk bought 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $55,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 910,795 shares of company stock worth $4,430,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 429.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

