Brokerages Expect Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ SFIX traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,234. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 200,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $4,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 84,955 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $2,086,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,181,807 shares of company stock worth $31,293,391 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.3% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

