Brokerages Expect Square, Inc. (SQ) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Square reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.99 million. Square had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. Square’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Square to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Square from $57.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

SQ traded down $2.73 on Wednesday, hitting $72.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,037,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,497,836. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -722.40 and a beta of 4.13. Square has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,756,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $24,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,823,807.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,237,190 shares of company stock valued at $81,692,756. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Square by 13.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northstar Capital Management LLC now owns 76,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management boosted its holdings in Square by 7.2% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 54.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

