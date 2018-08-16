Brokerages Expect Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (HLT) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.76. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

NYSE HLT traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,303,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,580. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $3,402,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $5,147,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock during the first quarter worth about $279,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

