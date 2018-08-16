Brokerages Expect Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) to Announce $1.71 EPS

Brokerages predict that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $1.72. Carter’s posted earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.04 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.54.

In related news, Director David Pulver bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,144,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Doyle Corning sold 3,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $378,808.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,012,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,848,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 435,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,323,000 after buying an additional 242,920 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,042,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,182,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,384,000 after buying an additional 209,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $109.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.46. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $83.84 and a 52 week high of $129.00.

Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

