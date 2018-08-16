Brokerages Anticipate Vectren Corp (VVC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vectren’s earnings. Vectren reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vectren will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vectren.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.00 million. Vectren had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

VVC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Vectren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE:VVC opened at $71.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. Vectren has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Vectren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVC. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vectren in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vectren by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vectren in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vectren in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vectren in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Vectren

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

