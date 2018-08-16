Brokerages Anticipate Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) to Announce $2.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will announce $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.51. Stamps.com posted earnings of $2.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year earnings of $10.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $10.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.58. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $139.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STMP. BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $231.75 on Monday. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $285.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.01.

In other news, insider John Roland Clem sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total transaction of $550,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,333.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 17,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.77, for a total transaction of $4,742,370.29. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,513.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $21,688,132 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

