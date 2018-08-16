Brokerages Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (SFNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Simmons First National reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.75 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFNC. BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on Simmons First National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of SFNC opened at $30.20 on Thursday. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Russell William Teubner sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $62,408.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,119.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 10.3% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 17.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 12,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 16.2% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 4.1% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.