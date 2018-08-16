Brokerages Anticipate Schneider National Inc (SNDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Analysts expect Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) to post $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Schneider National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. Schneider National reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Schneider National will report full year sales of $4.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.34 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Schneider National.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Schneider National in a report on Friday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

In related news, insider Steven J. Matheys sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $808,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 778,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,991,274.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schneider National by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,728,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,558,000 after buying an additional 626,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,133,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,209,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,522,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,679,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,137,000. Institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDR stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $26.61. The company had a trading volume of 602,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,990. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $30.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

