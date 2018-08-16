Brokerages Anticipate Ferro Co. (FOE) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Ferro reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Ferro had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOE. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of Ferro stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ferro has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 11,000 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 179,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,901.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ferro by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ferro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ferro by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ferro by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ferro by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

