Brokerages Anticipate Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) to Announce $1.36 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eli Lilly And Co’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Eli Lilly And Co reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $6.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly And Co.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a positive return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

In other news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $64,929.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,934,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,376,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $20,241,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,121,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,565,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,583,846 shares of company stock worth $145,058,769 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 264.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 11.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,630,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,438,000 after purchasing an additional 271,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 53.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,101,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,967,000 after purchasing an additional 385,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $103.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $73.69 and a 52-week high of $103.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

