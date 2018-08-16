Brokerages Anticipate ContraFect Corp (CFRX) to Announce ($0.10) Earnings Per Share

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. ContraFect’s rating score has improved by 40.1% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $3.76 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.10) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ContraFect an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.80 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ContraFect by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 72,732 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in ContraFect by 37.5% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ContraFect by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 118,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFRX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,126. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $161.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of -0.51.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). analysts expect that ContraFect will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

