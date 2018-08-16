Brokerages Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Compass Minerals International posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CMP. ValuEngine downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

NYSE:CMP opened at $60.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $76.65. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,282,000 after purchasing an additional 192,308 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,929,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 886,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 652,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 614,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,024 shares during the last quarter.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

