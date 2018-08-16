Brokerages Anticipate Clovis Oncology (CLVS) to Announce -$1.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.71) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.96) and the highest is ($1.49). Clovis Oncology reported earnings per share of ($1.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($6.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.42) to ($6.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.44) to ($2.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.56). Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 382.83% and a negative return on equity of 94.28%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on CLVS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Clovis Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

CLVS stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $35.35. 26,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,501. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $86.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

