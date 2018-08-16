Brokerages Anticipate Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Will Post Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.12. Capital One Financial reported earnings of $2.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $11.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $12.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $12.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $391,393.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,203,253.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin S. Borgmann sold 19,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,911,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,651 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,892. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,556,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,115,000 after purchasing an additional 144,572 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 57.7% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 107,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.96. The company had a trading volume of 165,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,509. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $76.98 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.