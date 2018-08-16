BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Takes Position in TAL Education Group (TAL)

BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 436,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,057,000. TAL Education Group makes up about 4.8% of BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned about 0.09% of TAL Education Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.82 and a beta of 0.18. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $550.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.45 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TAL Education Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on TAL Education Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.61.

TAL Education Group Profile

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

