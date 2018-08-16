Brightcove (BCOV) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brightcove earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the software maker an impact score of 46.5419461167449 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Brightcove stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.20. 180,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.04 million, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.60. Brightcove has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $10.75.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co raised their target price on Brightcove from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, June 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

In other Brightcove news, CEO Jeff Ray purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $161,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. The company offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics, as well as APIs, SDKs, and developer resources.

