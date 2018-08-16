Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.39

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 8597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $409,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $610,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $915,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $1,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers saving and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits.

