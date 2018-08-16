BP plc (BP) Shares Bought by Hartland & Co. LLC

Hartland & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,633 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 12.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,017,112 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $852,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,870 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,147,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,524,404 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $183,419,000 after acquiring an additional 676,392 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,245,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 69.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 982,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,839,000 after acquiring an additional 403,046 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BP plc has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $142.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. BP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $75.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised BP from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Santander downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. HSBC raised BP to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised BP from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.84.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

