Boxlight (BOXL) Trading Up -4.8%

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s share price was up 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 36,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 244,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOXL shares. Taglich Brothers set a $9.00 target price on shares of Boxlight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.
The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91.
About Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)
Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.
