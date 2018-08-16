Boxlight (BOXL) Trading Up -4.8%

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s share price was up 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 36,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 244,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOXL shares. Taglich Brothers set a $9.00 target price on shares of Boxlight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. equities analysts predict that Boxlight Corp will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

