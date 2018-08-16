Boxlight (BOXL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31), reports.

Shares of BOXL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.90. 2,102,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 million and a P/E ratio of -3.51. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

BOXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Taglich Brothers set a $9.00 target price on Boxlight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

