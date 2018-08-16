Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 119,375 Shares of QuinStreet Inc (QNST)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 53.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,375 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 145.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $641.02 million, a PE ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. QuinStreet Inc has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.62 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 12.72%. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. research analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QNST shares. BidaskClub cut QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Singular Research started coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They set a “long” rating and a $16.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut QuinStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 125,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,742,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at $401,254.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Simons sold 230,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $3,244,053.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 720,217 shares of company stock valued at $9,822,892. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

