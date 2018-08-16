Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys Shares of 31,360 ArcBest Corp (ARCB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $13,659,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $5,823,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ArcBest by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 157,344 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 208,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 154,080 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $4,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.92. ArcBest Corp has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $50.45.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $793.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.86 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 9.88%. equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Corp will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

In other ArcBest news, Director William Legg sold 9,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $468,105.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

