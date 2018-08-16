Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 100,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESIO. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electro Scientific Industries in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 41,354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electro Scientific Industries in the 1st quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Electro Scientific Industries in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Electro Scientific Industries from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

In other Electro Scientific Industries news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,525.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ESIO stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.64 million. Electro Scientific Industries had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 47.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. equities analysts expect that Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electro Scientific Industries

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control.

