Boston Partners Acquires 70,905 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,275,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,905 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $17,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 72,351 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Entercom Communications by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 344,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 237,260 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Entercom Communications by 27.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Entercom Communications by 170.0% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Entercom Communications news, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 370,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $2,882,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,538,937 shares in the company, valued at $27,568,319.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $2,768,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,538,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,489,444.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,220,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,833,300 in the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ETM opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.40 million. Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 197.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETM. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Entercom Communications from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

