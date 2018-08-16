Boston Financial Mangement LLC Reduces Stake in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 79.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,632 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 1.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 81,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 2.8% in the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DWDP shares. MED reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

NYSE:DWDP opened at $66.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $157.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. DowDuPont Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

In other DowDuPont news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $18,503,909.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward D. Breen bought 29,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,095 shares of company stock valued at $35,702,234 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.