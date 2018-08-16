Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) Holdings Trimmed by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,499 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 52.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 49.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 90.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 46.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Pivotal Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 98,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $2,735,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,130.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 4,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $123,726.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,209.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 375,002 shares of company stock valued at $9,337,921 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BOOT stock opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $742.73 million, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.19 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

