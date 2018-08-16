Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$50.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Desjardins from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.75 to C$46.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.33.

Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$50.20 on Tuesday. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$37.96 and a one year high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

