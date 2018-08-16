BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stake in Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,374 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Chemical Financial were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,064,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,588,000 after acquiring an additional 28,154 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 264,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after acquiring an additional 75,197 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chemical Financial news, insider Robert Rathbun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHFC stock opened at $57.09 on Thursday. Chemical Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $195.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.58 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Chemical Financial Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Chemical Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Chemical Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHFC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “sell” rating on shares of Chemical Financial in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Chemical Financial

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

