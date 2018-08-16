BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Holdings in Commercial Metals (CMC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 72.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,735 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 48.3% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 55.5% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 21.6% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMC opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.90. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Macquarie raised shares of Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution.

