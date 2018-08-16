BMO Capital Markets Increases Uni Select (UNS) Price Target to C$23.00

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UNS. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Uni Select from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Uni Select from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uni Select has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.92.

Shares of UNS stock opened at C$19.57 on Monday. Uni Select has a 1 year low of C$18.48 and a 1 year high of C$29.10.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. It also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

